Veeba’s products are manufactured keeping the best international standards in mind in order to compete with the global market

Started in 1983 by the Bahl family, Veeba Food Services has become a one stop solution for sauces, dips, emulsions and dessert toppings. Currently Veeba is engaged in manufacturing and marketing sauces, emulsions, toppings, syrups etc to both the retail as well as the Horeca sector. Led by founder Viraj Bahl, Veeba has slowly created a national distribution network covering most parts of the India market. It has been able to reach the largest hotels, smallest bakeries and restaurants across the country. The products are manufactured keeping the best international standards in mind in order to compete with the global market.

The brand leads by the vision of quality and reliability. Samples of every batch manufactured at the plan undergo chemical, microbiological and sensory evaluations before dispatch; moreover samples from each batch are maintained and observed throughout the shelf life of the product to assure unmatched quality. The production facility, along with team with a combined experience of 150 years, makes the brand what it is today.

The brand has a manufacturing plant in Neemrana, Rajasthan and caters to all the major cities like Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, Chennai and Bengaluru. The brand now serves to giant clients like Dominos, Burger King, KFC, Pizza Hut, Dunkin Donuts, Taco Bell, Barista, Lavazza, Costa Coffee, Johnny Rockets, The Pita Pit, FatBurger, Hog Dog, Krispy Kreme, Inox Movie Theatres, PVR Cinemas, Vango and Chai Point on the consumer end. It has successful penetrated in the hospitality industry and slow replaced the other conventional sauces that were earlier used in the Indian kitchens.

They have introduced variants in the sauces including some new exotic Indian flavours in an interesting format. Some of them are chipotle southwest dressing, olive oil mayonnaise, sweet onion sauce, barbeque sauce, honey mustard dressing among many others. These have been very well received by the consumers and are now being used by major international food chain brands entering the India market.

The brand continues to work on product improvements and distribution methods to retain their market share.