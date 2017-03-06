With a pan India presence, Tops has been a trusted brand for quality products over the past 30 years

Tops was started in the year 1984 under the leadership of B M Seth. His vision to venture into the high quality processed foods market initiated the brand which is now served in as many as 25 countries in the world. Over the years, the company has expanded to categories like jams, pickles, sauces, instant mixes, cereal, etc, to become one of the players in today’s market. With the shift of trend towards smaller households, higher women participation in the workforce, increasing number of bachelors, the patterns of eating also shifted. Food companies came up with new products that would create instant meals but still retain the taste value. That is where Tops made a mark with its various offerings.

India is the second largest producer of fruits after Brazil and food processing employees a significant segment of the country’s workforce. Therefore the brand realised the potential of the opportunity that lied in the food processing sector of India. Tops is actually the brand name of listed company- GD Foods Mfg. Its complete product basket comprises of pickles, tomato ketchup, jams, culinary sauces, desserts, instant mixes, corn flakes, noodles, vermicelli, vinegar, baking powder, corn flour and drinking chocolate.

The brand also serves the HORECA sector with its varied product range. It is believed that India has a rich, dynamic, diverse and extremely fast paced food, drink and hospitality industry. The product range from Tops offers to fulfill the need of hotels, restaurants, caterers along with a unique combination of quality, quantity and price. Tops has been a trusted brand for quality products over the past 30 years and has a pan India presence for effective delivery of products.

The complete product basket serves the food table right from the single server to table top to bulk packs. Since the product range caters to the age group of three to sixty years, the brand is popular with the HORECA sector. Also, the bulk packs cater exclusively to the HORECA usage, which lead to efficiency in costs. The brand has some major clients like IRCTC, JW Marriott, Le Meridien, Lemon Tree Hotesl, SagarRatna, The Grand, New Delhi, The Umrao, Hyatt Hotels, Ibis Hotels, The Leela Kempisnky among many others.

When it comes to the quality, GD Foods Mfg assures it on all stages of activity. Pre cleaned raw material is sourced, double cleaned at the factory and a separate physical, chemical and microbiological testing is carried out for the raw materials. This shows the commitment of the company to deliver the best quality products to the customers. For example, the chilly sauce is made from chillies sourced from the best growing regions in the country.

Since their focus lies in the quality of the product, all the products are made from the finest and fresh ingredients using traditional recipes. In today’s lifestyle where people have less time to prepare meals, Tops products offer varied options to add flavours to an mundane meal and add distinguished taste to it. The products are healthy and can be consumed instantly or through small preparations.

As the food and beverage sector transforms it is seen that many such products make way in Indian kitchens along with the shelves of a hotel. Every dish now needs an added flavour which is brought in through these products. Tops products have now caught the fancy of millions of households across India. Over the years the consumers have shown acceptance to its new products. The brand now also enjoys global popularity in 25 countries other than India.