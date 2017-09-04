Testimonials

FHW Bengaluru 2017 Visitors quotes

“It was an interesting platform to showcase our range for the South India market. We are also promoting our Opalware range and are ready to reach out to other cities in South India”

– Jayant More, manager-sales, Cello Industries

“We are truly happy to be part of this event. We will certainly sign up for the Mumbai show. Ours is a startup, so for us this event is excellent from the learning perspective”

– Prathap Selvan, VP marketing, Clouddish

“We are keen to make our presence felt in other places in South India and other regions as well, namely Goa, Vizag, Hyderabad apart from Bengaluru. We see value in participating at such events as it helps build awareness of our product offering. What we have noticed is that chefs do not prefer induction cooking as much. Hence it is important that our product is rightly understood by the fraternity”

– P Venugopal, Gasfields

“We will definitely consider participating in the Mumbai show as such platforms works will for us to showcase our products. This year the show was much better that the previous year in Bengaluru. We had the right kind of delegates visiting our stall”

– Velmurugan E, Levotel Data System Lip

“We will definitely participate in the Mumbai show as we see there is a lot of potential that can be explored in our line of business”

– Rohitha Reddy A., asst marketing manager, laundry and dry cleaning equipment division, Ramsons

“This show definitely has a lot of potential. We feel looking at the way the marketing is shaping, it will be a good idea to expand into other cities especially Kerala. We had received a very good response from this event in Goa. We will certainly participate in the Mumbai show”

– Amar Vasishta, asst area manager, Wyntronix

“We are glad this show was held on a week day. We feel serious buyers visit such events on working days. We will certainly participate in the Mumbai show. Please keep it over week days, namely Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday”

– Jaideep Singh Suri, director, CerraGlobe

“The event has been good so far, though we were expecting a little more footfalls. But overall a positive event”

– Naveen Modi, ASM, Cornitos

“We are here to display our industrial machinery and also our newly launched food division. We see a lot of potential in events such as these targeted for a specific segment”

– Abhijit Banerjee, business head – industrial sales, IFB Industries

“We are definitely participating in the Mumbai show. We are happy with the response. Kitchen manufacturers and traders are interested in our products. Would be nice to meet them at the Mumbai show”

– Blue Star

“We are very happy with the show. The response we received both in Goa and in Bengaluru has been positive. We would say Bengaluru was better”

– Yogesh Mandani, CEO, Dolphy India

“The FHW events are always interesting to attend. There is always something new to explore. It also works as an excellent networking platform. I have been associated with the editorial team for long and it’s interesting to exchange view on the topic of food and food specialisations”

– Chef Vikram S Udaygiri, Food Sense, Food & Business Consulting

“We are glad to be part of this event. We have a unique product to offer, which fit well for cafe owners and more”

– Shashin Shaha, Delicioso Gourmet Foods

“Unless our young chefs participate within the country, they will not be able to reach that level. India has the potential to be number one in the world. I am thankful to FHW to take the initiative, which it is not easy”

– Chef Jugesh Arora, president, South India Chef’s Association

“It was wonderful to receive this special honour. We would like to thank the team at FHW for the same”

– Gaurav Sikka, MD, Arbor Brewpub

“The team at FHW has always done a fabulous job of honouring excellence in the hospitality sector. Such events gives us the opportunity to learn more and exchange ideas”

– H R Jayaram, founder and promoter, The Green Path

“It was interesting to attend the event. We also launched our new refreshed logo at the FHW event. We wish the team at FHW all the very best”

– Dr Chef Soundarajan, general secretary, Indian Federation of Culinary Association (IFCA)

“Thank for the honour which was given to Riwaz. The awards were real and the event was indeed a labour of love by the FHW team. It was so refreshing”

– Gargi Guha, director of PR, The Ritz-Carlton, Bangalore

“It is always wonderful to partner with FHW. Such forums and events do a lot of good for the Indian hospitality sector”

– Chef Kasiviswanathan Muthuraman, VP (Karnataka), South India Chef’s Association

“Our brand is one of the most well recognised in the city of Bangalore and we take pride to stay that we have a robust repeat clientele. It is nice to be part of the FHW event and to invited as speaker for on the GM’s Conclave”

– Mitesh Narula, GM, St Mark’s Hotel

“It was indeed a pleasure to be part of the GM’s forum. It was interesting to have some exchange of ideas on this platform”

– Prakash Mahato, GM, Golden Tulip Bangalore