Sil started as a processed fruit and continental food brand with a variety of foods in cans and bottles, which now offers a diverse range of products

Launched by food technologist Rustamji in 1952 under the name, Jame Smith and Co, initially Sil had around 60 products in its portfolio. In late 1960s, it was acquired by Rallies India, which continued with the same name, brand and location. Jeroo Mango from Mumbai, along with his partner from Pune, purchased Sil in partnership in 1979 and shifted operations from its initial location in Mumbai to Khalad village in Saswad, near Pune. The Saswad facility commenced operations in 1980.

After over a decade, Sil was purchased by Bombay Oil Industries, with the name changed to Kanmoor Foods from James Smith & Co, though the brand name and location remained the same. Whereas in 1993, Marico Industries took marketing of Sil from Kanmoor Foods and in 2000 Sil’s manufacturing activity was also taken over by Marico Industries. Having gone through numerous management and ownership changes between 1979 and 1993, the company was acquired by Scandic Food India, a Danish subsidiary of Good Food Group.

Sil stands among leading players in the industry, offering wide range of products such as jams, sauces, ketchups, baked beans, soups and mayonnaise. Sil is most popular for its range of jams, in different flavours like mixed fruit, pineapple, strawberry, and orange marmalade. Whereas, its ketchup range offers tomati ketchup and hot-and-sweet ketchup.

One of the most common food accompaniments, sauces offered by Sil include three flavours – green chilli sauce, red chilli sauce and soya sauce. The green chilli sauce is packed with the punch of fresh green chillies, fresh coriander and mint. One can pamper his/her taste buds with the surprising taste of the red chilli sauce. Whereas, the soya sauce is ideal for enhancing the flavour of food, especially Chinese delicacies.

Sil currently offers two mayonnaise variants – vegetarian mayonnaise and egg mayonnaise – ideal to match with sandwiches and burgers. Other products in the company’s portfolio include baked beans in tomato sauce and sweet corn cream soup.

Sil’s website also features food recipes, recipe exchange corner, food chat and similar interactive sections for consumer engagement.