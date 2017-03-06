Nilon’s is one of the leading producers of pickles, tooty-fruity and roasted vermicelli in India

Nilon’s Enterprises was founded in 1962 by Suresh B Sanghavi as a cottage industry. The company’s management team consists of Dipak Sanghavi, managing director; Kirit Pathak, chairman and Rajheev Agrawal, director and CEO. Nilon’s is now also among the fastest growing processed food suppliers in India, and offers a product portfolio including a wide range of pickles, Papads, tooty-fruity, sauces, vermicelli, macaroni, tomato ketchup and jams. The company is ISO 9001:2000 certified and has been paying high attention to quality control and customer satisfaction.

Nilon’s has four manufacturing plants in Maharashtra and one in Assam, with plans to set up more manufacturing facilities in South and North India to serve more regionally-suitable food products.

Product offerings in the food accompaniments space include various pickles, sauces, ketchups, chutneys and jams. The pickle range captures flavours from various regions of India, with products such as lime pickle, mango pickle, mixed pickle, cut mango pickle, Choondo pickle, Gongura pickle, Avakaya pickle, garlic pickle, tomato pickle, sweet lime pickle, sweet mango pickle, green chilli pickle, and stuffed red chilli pickle.

Its range of ketchups, sauces and chutneys are spread across variants including tomato ketchup, snack sauce and tamarind chutney. Nilon’s has also introduced its Chinese range – schezwan chutney, green chilli sauce, chilli vinegar, red chilli sauce and soya sauce.

Nilon’s fruity accompaniments include mixed fruit jama and Fruitos, tooty-fruity which can be paired with cakes, biscuits, health bars and ice creams. Other food products offered by the company includes Pasta, jelly, basic and blended spices, cooking pastes, instant mixes, vermicelli, Papad, dairy products, bakery products, staple products and ready-to-eat food.

Nilon’s products are also exported to international markets like France, Japan, Dubai, Singapore, Malaysia, South Africa, Australia and New Zealand.