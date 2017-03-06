Mother’s Recipe boasts of a vast variety of pickles, capturing flavours from across India

A brand of the Desai Group, Mother’s Recipe is one of the market leaders in Indian pickles and now consists of products such as pickles, condiments, blended spices, papads, appalams, curry pastes, curry powders, ready-to-cook spice mixes, ready-to-eat meals, mango chutneys, ethnic chutneys, canned vegetables and mango pulp. Its sister brand, Dabee Pickles, enjoys a significant market share in South India, along with the national market. Its well connected network of direct distributors and wholesalers has helped the company become one of the favourites in the HORECA space.

Founded in 1901 by Haribhai V Desai, the Desai Group operates various businesses such as tobacco products, food processing, specialty chemicals, healthcare and hospitality. Desai Brothers diversified into the Indian ethnic food business in 2001. Alongside a well established national presence, the company also has footprint in 40 countries across the world – covering regions like the Middle East, Far East, Africa, Australia, UK, Canada and the US.

The distribution of its products reaches over 150,000 retail outlets covered by 500 distributors across the country. The company caters to different formats ranging from mom-and-pop stores, modern trade outlets, multi-functional outlets, cash-and-carry outlets, fruit and vegetable stores, defence canteens, police canteens and HORECA.

Mother’s Recipe’s food accompaniment portfolio includes a wide variety of pickles, offering a range of flavours – Red Chilli Garlic Chutney, Delhi Chaat Chutney, Bhelpuri Chutney, Samosa Chutney and Tamarind Date Chutney – which can accompany different cuisines.

Being one of the leading pickle brands, Mother’s Recipe offers a vast variety of Indian pickles which is widely used across the country. Its range of pickles, reflecting flavours from various regions of the country, includes Citron Pickle, Mixed Pickle SIS, Kaduku Pickle, Stuffed Green Chilli, Mixed Mustard Oil Pickle, Mango Mustard Oil Pickle, Andhra Avakaya Garlic, Andhra Ginger Garlic, Andhra Tomato Garlic, Andhra Gangura Garlic, Green Chilli, Bengali Mixed, Sweet-n-sour Lime, Mango Ginger, Madras Thokku, Stuffed Red Chilli, Karnataka Cut Mango, Bengali Mango, Rajasthan Sweet Lime, Madras Onion, Lime South Indian Style, Punjabi Theekha Mango, Kerala Vadu, Kerala Lime, Gujarati Choondo, Gujarati Gorkeri, Maharashtra Mango and more.

The brand’s range of pastes are spread across variants such as tamarind paste, ginger garlic paste, garlic paste and ginger paste.

Papads form an integral part of Indian cuisine, in all regions across the country. Over the years, this accompaniment has seen inclusion of different flavours. Mother’s Recipe papad range is made using ingredients generally synonymous with Indian cuisine. The range includes products such as Rice Papad Ajwain, Rice Papad Jeera, Sago Papad, Potato Papad, Moong Papad and Garlic Green Chilli Papad, Chana Masala Papad, Udad Papad, Punjabi Masala Papad and Madras Appalam.

The products are manufactured at a state-of-art processing facility at Sarole, on the Pune-Bengaluru Highway. The plant has been certified under ISO 9001-2008 and ISO 22000-2005 (HACCP), Halal and Kosher and is also registered with US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA), Spice Board of India and Export Inspection Council. The plant also has an in-house laboratory facility which is equipped with latest, sensitive instruments, to monitor the quality of the products at every stage.

Another interesting initiative of Mother’s Recipe is ‘The Kitchen’ section on its website, featuring recipes across a variety of Indian and international cuisines. Customers can also share their own recipes on the portal. The portal also enables customers to buy products online.