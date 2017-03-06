While Moshe’s chain of restaurants and cafes are popular in Mumbai, its products in the food accompaniment space have a growing loyal consumer base

What started as a catering service at the heart of Mumbai, by the name Caterbility, today, has flourished into 14 outlets across Mumbai and Pune. To top it all, Moshe’s has the distinction of being the only signature chain of restaurants and cafes in Mumbai. Each outlet comes with an unspoken pledge – made from the freshest and the most natural ingredients and prepared in the traditional way. The freshness flows into the casual and comfortable ambience which exudes warmth and cheerfulness. With restaurants, cafés, take-aways, full-service catering and in-store gourmet lines, Moshe’s is a popular choice.

For Chef Moshe Shek, serving delicious cuisines is more than a business. It’s about a special bonding with his guests. It’s a silent promise to serve only the best cuisine made from the most fresh and natural ingredients and prepared in the traditional way. Probably that’s why, whenever Moshe Shek dons the chef’s hat, his one hand is on the cooking pan, while the other is on his heart.

The same passion and perfection is reflected in the retail segment products of the company, including the vast range in food accompaniment space.

The varied concoctions of jams are are all natural and preservative free:

Orange & Saffron Jam

Apple & Cinnamon Jam

Sweet Chilli Jam

Watermelon & Rose Jam

Papaya & Cinnamon Jam

Strawberry Jam

Indian Gooseberry Jam

Pear & Vanilla Jam

Pear & Ginger Jam

Green Apple & Kiwi Jam

Orange & Apricot Jam

Pineapple Orange Jam

Forest Honey

Kumquat Preserve.

The colourful range of dips born in different countries across the globe, play a perfect friend to breads, vegetables and your palate. Fresh, natural ingredients and authenticity garnished with persistence to serve the best, simply make Moshe’s dips delectable:

Hummus

Tepenade

Labneh

Garlic Cream Cheese

Muhammrah

The condiments segment includes butters, honey, mustard and more. Taste, smell and feel the freshness of each condiment as it perfectly complements your food: