Maggi, a household Indian brand for seasonings, soups and noodles had originated in Switzerland. The founder, Julius Maggi, dreamt of creating food products that would become as popular as salt and pepper. Maggi was acquired by Nestle in 1947 and soon became one of Nestle’s million dollar brands. The brand continued the same distinctive red and old packaging in reaching out to the international market as well.

The brand has successfully penetrated through every Indian household with its various products like noodles, soups and masalas. Maggi- 2 minute noodles is one of India’s most loved food brands that defines instant noodle category. It has changed the way Indians snack and reached some far off corners of the country. Adding more flavours to the Indian market is the Maggi Masala which was introduced by the brand few years ago. It is used by people of all ages since it adds the much needed flavour to Indian dishes.

The masala variant of Maggi was also launched in sauce format to enjoy more taste to the snacks at home. The masala sauce was made with the taste of masala in the tangy tomato which did very well in the India market. Continuing its efforts to add new products for consumers, Maggi had also launched Maggi Cup-a-licious soups, a range of single serve soups in instant format. Each flavour was prepared to retain the classic taste of soups with a contemporary twist which made it truly unique.

Building on the popularity of Maggi Noodles and consumer trust, Suresh Narayanan, chairman and managing director, Nestlé India says, “Maggi Noodles has regained its leadership in the hearts and minds of the Indian consumer. It has been the consistent and abiding passion at Nestlé to marry the benefits of our extensive knowledge of flavours, technology and the science of nutrition with the tastes and experiences that delight our consumers. Maggi Hot Heads, Maggi Cuppa and Maggi no onion no garlic masala are result of this passion and determination which we are pleased to offer.”

After a huge controversy in the year 2015, Maggi was re-launched with new advertisements during Diwali that year. On the roll out of Maggi Noodles, Narayanan had remarked, “The return of Maggi Noodles on the auspicious eve of Deepawali and on the day of Dhanteras was a moment of celebration for all of us. It has a very special relationship and strong emotional bond with its consumers across the country and I am confident that our bond will grow even stronger. On behalf of over 7000 Nestlé India employees, I would like to thank all our suppliers, distributors, retailers, and millions of consumers from every corner of India and overseas for their support, love, reassurance, and for being there during our difficult period. Maggi Noodles rightfully belongs to them and I feel happy to be able to give back to them their familiar taste during the auspicious and festive Deepawali season.”

Over the past 32 years, the brand has become a trusted and valuable food brand in India. It has understood the changing lifestyles of generations, provided products that the family enjoys and constantly innovated products that add value.