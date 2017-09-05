Live action at FHW Bengaluru 2017

Food & Hospitality World in association with DialABaker.com and Whitecaps International Academy held a series of live workshops including one with Chef Arvind Prasad, co-founder and executive pastry chef, Whitecaps International Academy on chocolate pastries and tasting. The star attraction of the Live Zone was a masterpiece of a Hogwarts cake featuring a sculpted bird cage and Hedwig along with the Book of Spells. The typical Potter detailing that was displayed was the effort of Chef Samie J Ramachandran, one of India’s top cake artists and director of sugar craft at the Whitecaps International School of Pastry. He worked through 25 kg of sugar paste in different forms and over two hours of labour to create this masterpiece. The Live Zone also saw three talented chefs from leading Bengaluru hotels showcase their culinary skills

–

–

–

–

–

–

–

–

–