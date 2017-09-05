Honouring fine dine excellence

In celebration of the 32nd edition of Food Hospitality World Bengaluru 2017, FHW organised the FHW Bengaluru 2017 Restaurant Honours where 12 Bengaluru restaurants were honoured for their outstanding culinary contribution to fine dining in the Garden City. At the felicitation ceremony, Mansi Ahuja of SCS Group representing the US Department of Agriculture gave a presentation on their products including Washington Apples, US Cranberries, Walnuts, Pecans, etc.

The Restaurants who received the honours

FHW Bengaluru 2017 Restaurant Honours – Indian Cuisine Riwaz at The Ritz-Carlton, Bangalore

FHW Bengaluru 2017 Restaurant Honours – Pan Asian Cuisine Zen at The Leela Palace Bangalore

FHW Bengaluru 2017 Restaurant Honours – Vietnamese Cuisine Blue Ginger at Taj West End

FHW Bengaluru 2017 Restaurant Honours – Japanese Cuisine EDO at ITC Gardenia Bangalore

FHW Bengaluru 2017 Restaurant Honours – Italian Cuisine Bene at Sheraton Grand Bangalore Hotel at Brigade Gateway

FHW Bengaluru 2017 Restaurant Honours – Seafood Sana-di-ge at Goldfinch Bengaluru

FHW Bengaluru 2017 Restaurant Honours – Pure Vegetarian Cuisine Cable Car at SFO Hotel & Suites

FHW Bengaluru 2017 Restaurant Honours – South Indian Bon South

FHW Bengaluru 2017 Restaurant Honours – Microbrewery Arbor Brewing Company

FHW Bengaluru 2017 Restaurant Honours – Brewpub Toit

FHW Bengaluru 2017 Restaurant Honours – Lounge Skyye

FHW Bengaluru 2017 Restaurant Honours – Casual Dining TAB – Take a Break

