Honouring fine dine excellence

In celebration of the 32nd edition of Food Hospitality World Bengaluru 2017, FHW organised the FHW Bengaluru 2017 Restaurant Honours where 12 Bengaluru restaurants were honoured for their outstanding culinary contribution to fine dining in the Garden City. At the felicitation ceremony, Mansi Ahuja of SCS Group representing the US Department of Agriculture gave a presentation on their products including Washington Apples, US Cranberries, Walnuts, Pecans, etc.
The Restaurants who received the honours
FHW Bengaluru 2017 Restaurant Honours – Indian Cuisine Riwaz at The Ritz-Carlton, Bangalore
FHW Bengaluru 2017 Restaurant Honours – Pan Asian Cuisine Zen at The Leela Palace Bangalore
FHW Bengaluru 2017 Restaurant Honours – Vietnamese Cuisine Blue Ginger at Taj West End
FHW Bengaluru 2017 Restaurant Honours – Japanese Cuisine EDO at ITC Gardenia Bangalore
FHW Bengaluru 2017 Restaurant Honours – Italian Cuisine Bene at Sheraton Grand Bangalore Hotel at Brigade Gateway
FHW Bengaluru 2017 Restaurant Honours – Seafood Sana-di-ge at Goldfinch Bengaluru
FHW Bengaluru 2017 Restaurant Honours – Pure Vegetarian Cuisine Cable Car at SFO Hotel & Suites
FHW Bengaluru 2017 Restaurant Honours – South Indian Bon South
FHW Bengaluru 2017 Restaurant Honours – Microbrewery Arbor Brewing Company
FHW Bengaluru 2017 Restaurant Honours – Brewpub Toit
FHW Bengaluru 2017 Restaurant Honours – Lounge Skyye
FHW Bengaluru 2017 Restaurant Honours – Casual Dining TAB – Take a Break
