GST: The Impact

Three months after the implementation of the Goods and Services Tax (GST), the F&B and hospitality industry shares its insights on the effects of GST on businesses

Dilip Datwani

Following the ambiguity during the transitional phase, the industry witnessed a significant amount of efforts aimed at getting more clarity on GST. Numerous educational seminars have been organised across the country since July 1, which have played a crucial role in ensuring GST compliance across the F&B and hospitality industry, thereby facilitating smooth functioning of business during the transition period. Dilip Datwani, president, Hotel and Restaurant Association of Western India (HRAWI), describes, “The GST is a big change to the taxation system, not just for the sector but for the entire nation. In the first few weeks most establishments were ambiguous about certain guidelines in the new tax system and were in disarray. With the abolishment of multiple taxes and with a unified tax code filing of the taxes is expected to become simpler. However, things are yet to get streamlined and extension of time has been provisioned where there are issues.”

Simplification with online transparency was the aim of self-data updating aspect of GST, however the industry has observed that GST could not be filed without a consultant. Nevertheless, industry players see the change in process as a big transformation to the way businesses file taxes today, which is better than before.

The transition

Vishal Kamat

Vishal Kamat, director, Kamat Group, shares that the transition process has been smooth due to months of planning in advance. The major impact areas during the transition process were the hotel software and systems, training of employees and also communicating with the vendors and customers. “We were in constant touch with our tax consultants who have played a big role in the entire transition process. We have claimed the possible benefits under the transition scheme. There were some teething issues in the first few days but we have identified them and taken necessary steps to streamline the process,” informs Kamat.

The GST Council had constituted eight standing committees and 18 sectoral working groups for smooth rollout of GST. The major role of the standing committee was to provide solutions to the GST council which are suggested by the respective industries.

Punish B Sharma

Whereas, according to Punish B Sharma, area general manager of Meluha, The Fern, an ecotel hotel, large enterprises have been already geared up for the changes required in their current system to comply with the new GST regime. He says, “Transition process was quite smooth as all the guidelines were given well in advance. However, there exist doubts on operational level which are getting resolved in time.”

The impact

An immediate impact following the implementation is that Indian MICE industry has been hampered as Input Tax Credit (ITC) is not available in the case of interstate accommodations, as pointed out by industry body HRAWI. Datwani elaborates, “Determination of tax per cent based on the published or declared rate created lots of confusion among hoteliers as the actual billed amount after discounts might fall in a lesser tax slab. Uncertainty on certain clauses created confusion between guests and the establishments. The increase in tax is directly an additional burden on the patrons and this has impacted the restaurant business. Home delivery orders have dipped as customers are billed 12 per cent GST for non AC restaurant and 18 per cent GST for AC restaurants on food orders even if they do not enjoy the comfort of the restaurant.”

Kamlesh Barot

“One of the anomalies in the present tax regime is that hotels are required to levy the rate of GST applicable on the rack rates rather than on the actual Best Available Rate (BAR). This has been creating confusion and conflict for hotels. Clubbing of packages and complimentary meals should be treated separately and not under the room tariff as these add-on services may cross the threshold limit of a particular tariff value to slip into the higher GST slab. Non-composition for Input Tax Credit (ITC) or non-provisioning of IGST has severely impacted the business negatively,” explains industry stalwart Kamlesh Barot, past-president, Federation of Hotel and Restaurant Associations of India (FHRAI).

In regards to the above mentioned issues, FHRAI has also represented to the state finance ministers of Gujarat, Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra. The federation has expressed hope that the government will address the issues affecting the industry and pass a resolution at the earliest.

Key concerns

Rishi Puri

Since the announcement of tax slabs, prior to the implementation, the 28 per cent GST rate for luxury hotel accommodations with tariff of Rs 7500 and above has been raised as a major challenge, affecting hotel businesses and tourism. “Unavailability of ITC in the case of interstate accommodations and MICE, GST levy on the published tariff and not on the best available rate are some of the serious hindrances that are hampering growth of the industry,” Datwani points out. Echoing Datwani’s view, Rishi Puri, vice president, Lords Hotels & Resorts, shares, “Businesses or enterprises hold MICE events in different regions because those regions may be their markets or they may have some strategic tie-ups there. To host MICE or related events becomes necessary for such enterprises to conduct their business without having to operate from that particular region. In not being able to receive an Input Tax Credit (ITC) under the GST will act as a deterrent in conducting such a practice which is directly bad for business. Not only is it bad business for one such enterprise but it’s bad for the hospitality industry too.”

“There are some grey areas in the GST laws relating to taxation of free supply of services, concept of declared tariff, reverse charge mechanism and anti profiteering. The government has been very proactive in addressing the doubts and issues of the business fraternity, but more clarity is needed. We are also bearing the cost of taxes in case of alcohol, electricity, natural gas and petrol since they are not covered under GST,” Kamat explains, adding that there are also some issues from the guest point of view since those guest who are registered in other states are not able to claim credit of GST paid and also consumption of F&B is kept in the negative list of input credit. “Hotel industry is capital intensive but we are not able to claim credit of GST paid on work contracts for building new projects which has a huge impact,” he says.

Positive aspects

Amidst several difficulties and challenges, a positive impact hailed by various businesses in the hospitality sector has been that GST structure has helped in cutting down the large number of taxes imposed by the central and state governments, reducing the effective tax rate and simplifying the tax structure. Affirming this, Kamat says, “Since it is a new concept which is completely different from the earlier regime, it will take time to settle. We have taken all the steps to ensure that are no major disruptions to our businesses. For example, we have been reaching out to all our vendors and customers to obtain their GST details and HSN codes and update them in our IT systems.”

Urbanisation, growing awareness of western lifestyle, higher income were some of the factors that contributed to the growth of the restaurant industry. With the GST coming into force, several state levied taxes like the value-added tax (VAT), entertainment tax, sales tax, service tax, purchase tax etc, have all been subsumed into a single unified tax. “As a consumer, the GST on restaurant meals has made dining out more pocket-friendly with a single transparent 18 per cent charge as opposed to the earlier multiple 20-24 per cent charges that were cumulatively levied,” shares Sharma. Overall, trading on several commodities that was not regulated earlier has become more structured; for instance, oilseeds, pulses and cereals have been put under the light of a structured tax, and therefore can be accessed better in terms of both manufacture and consumption.

Consumer focus

There is greater awareness about taxes among the consumers compared to earlier regime due to the measures taken by the government. Due to the simplification of the tax structure, it is now become easy to understand the tax component in the bill and its calculation. “Since major emphasis of GST is in the bill-to-bill matching to claim input credit, we have also received some queries regarding the tax calculations from our guests which have been explained to them,” Kamat opines.

The complex structure of different tax slabs based on room tariffs is not necessarily known to guests which sometimes causes confusion. “The GST levy on the published tariff deters provision of any discounts or clubbed packages to its patrons which may result in their short stays at the property. GST charged on food delivery has come as a negative surprise to customers,” adds Datwani.

According to Sharma, consumer buying behaviour is the sum total of consumers’ attitude, preferences, intentions and decisions regarding their behaviour in the marketplace while purchasing a product. Imposition of taxes may affect buying decision of consumers. “Transition to VAT from sales tax has not affected the buying decision and same can be expected about GST as the tax regime will be based on staged collection of tax. It was found that people do not give much importance to invoice based purchases. It would be in the interest of better revenue collection that for GST regime awareness programmes focusing on consumers should be conducted so that invoice based purchasing practices are promoted and GST regime turns out to be not only comprehensive but also revenue productive,” he adds.