Flavours of victory

One of the major highlights at Food Hospitality World (FHW) Mumbai, the Great Indian Culinary Challenge (GICC) reaffirmed its significance among the budding chefs community of western India. Organised by Western India Culinary Association (WICA) across the three days of FHW Mumbai 2018, GICC garnered widespread participation and enthusiasm of chefs of the future, from numerous hospitality institutions and even established hotels. The event saw participants showcasing the best of their culinary talents across various categories, and competing with each other and most importantly, gain new learnings to excel further in their culinary careers.

GICC Winner List