“FHW Mumbai is a great platform for chefs, wine tasters, entrepreneurs and business companies to come together and discuss their ideas and commence on new ventures”

– Sovna Puri, wine and spirit taster, WSET Trainer (Levels 1 & 2)

“We had participated four years back. We monitored the trends in the expo during the four years and now we’re here. We have got potential leads and also received great customer feedback from those who visited our stall”

– Abhishek Axad, executive vice president, Middleby Celfrost Innovations

“FHW has brought everything related to F&B on one platform. Cuisine attracts a lot of travellers from across the globe and FHW provides a 360-degree offering. For 2018, Maharashtra Tourism’s punchline is ‘Maharashtra Tourism 360-degree and food forms an integral part of it; FHW is a beautiful platform for the A-Z of the food and hospitality space. This is an important event for us and I also consider it a crucial tourism event”

– Jaykumar Rawal, minister, tourism and employment guarantee scheme, Government of Maharashtra

“I have been coming to FHW for around 20 years, and I have only seen it grow year on year”

– Gurbaxish Singh Kohli, senior vice president, Hotel and Restaurant Association of Western India (HRAWI)

“FHW is a great platform. We have the opportunity to interact with several new buyers and new companies increasing our popularity and market reach”

– Fahad Kadiwala, director, Lemarkz Industries, Geneva Enterprise

“New Zealand is all about experiences, and this show is all about the ingredients that go in creating those experiences. We have a wide portfolio of F&B products. Many New Zealand companies are interested in the India market and this is an ideal platform for them”

– Ralph Hays, consul general and trade commissioner of New Zealand in India

“We are from Gujarat and first time participants at FHW Mumbai. The response we have received here has been exceptionally good. We are very happy that we came and participated”

– Jignesh Mehta, marketing manager, Zikool Refrigeration

“This is our first time in India and our very first time at FHW Mumbai. We have had a great response in these past three days and looking forward to doing business with the Indian market”

– Alessandro Berselli, Deliziosa Fetta di Modena n Salumificio-Gigi

“We are a growing company and was looking forward to FHW Mumbai as it is a great platform for B2B connections to take place and materialise. It’s a great start and we will definitely be a part of it next time.”

– Anand Shanbhag, chief operating officer, Creative IT India

“This is a great place to showcase your product. Many businesses use our products but are unfamiliar with our company. FHW bridges the gap between the two leading to more investor opportunities”

– Pramod Pandey, asst. manager, Kaapi Solutions India Opc

“FHW just gets better with each year. I saw not just bigger brands but many B2B companies as well”

– Chef Sabyasachi Gorai, director and mentor, Lavaash by Saby, Mineoriry by Saby, Fabrica by Saby and Big Brewsky

“Great arrangements have been made this time. Love the concept of Chef Connect. Hope to see more chefs next year”

– Chef Vicky Ratnani, author, celebrity chef and culinary consultant

“We are overwhelmed by the response. First day it was less, but then over the next two days it increased. We have learnt a lot this time and will come back better and bigger at FHW next time”

– Karan Varma, AR Equipments

“As one of Mumbai’s fastest growing suppliers of ice cream to the HORECA industry, Koldplay decided to participate in this year’s expo as the official ice-cream partner. We had a great experience and got a chance to interact with and showcase our products to many prominent chefs, visitors, delegates, purchase managers and restaurateurs”

– Sudip Putatunda, managing director, Koldplay Ice Creams

“We are participating in FHW for the first time and are happy with the response – the reason for which we are here has been achieved”

– Shishir Singh, trade marketing manager, Azafran Innovacion

“This is the very first time we have come to Mumbai to participate in an exhibition here and we are delighted with the response we have got for our eco friendly products”

– Kushal Gala, founder, Channel Packaging Worldwide

“The exhibition was a great success and it gave us the opportunity to showcase our full portfolio and our latest products. We are very pleased with the attendees who came to our stand to discover the innovative solutions and technology that make us the leading company in the commercial refrigeration industry”

– Sidharth Kumar, Ensure Innovations

“We have received such an excellent response at FHW, in fact it has been much beyond our expectations. We are more than happy to participate in the exhibition this year”

– Tulsi Thanawala, business development manager, Mswipe Technologies

“We are satisfied with the response. On the first day in the morning the crowd seemed a little less, but it picked up in the afternoon”

– Jitendra Save, team leader, BrainPower Technologies

“I have been associated with FHW for more than 10 years, and I have seen it evolve every year. FHW acts as a catalyst for HPMF’s growth”

– Mohan Deshpande, chairman, Hospitality Purchase Managers’ Forum (HPMF)

“It’s fantastic to come here. There are new vendors every year. The Great Indian Culinary Challenge (GICC) by WICA here is a great opportunity for young chefs”

– Chef Sudhir Pai, treasurer, Western India Culinary Association (WICA)

“There’s a need for the industry to evolve and upgrade and this is the perfect platform. There are great seminars here that help us learn and explore the latest industry developments”

– Neerav Panchamia, president, Poona Hoteliers Association

“We have chosen this event to launch this product which is a first of its kind in India. We are setting a showroom soon in Thane suburb where customers can see live demos of the product in action before they buy it. Apart from bars and hotels, we plan to target other user segments like meat industry, hospitals and also fish, for which we will be introducing a different type of ice called ice flakes. Viistors are very excited and we got a lot of quality enquiries”

– Santosh Gadre, Icemaster

“The response has been very good. Last year too we got many good enquiries at this trade show which we converted into good business”

– Akshet Tiwari, CEO, Barsys

“We have recently launched the freezer cooler with green gas which no other company in India presently offers. We are soon going to launch our new mini refrigerators especially for the hotel sector. We have got good response and many customers were surprised that we have such type of products”

– Godrej Boyce

“The response has been pretty good; we had several good B2B leads.”

– Amit Badlani, Director, Macquino

“We represent around 45 international brands and cater to around 35000 products for hotels, restaurants, catering, kitchens, bedrooms etc. We entered India last year but we have been operational for 15 years in Dubai. First time at this trade show and the response has been marvellous with people showing a lot of interest”

– Ajith Venugopal, director, HCO Hotel and Home Concepts

“There has been good footfall and response. We get a really good visibility in a show like this, which will help us grow our sales and marketing”

– Anant Kumar, CEO, Tablemate

“It was nice to be participating in FHW. This was the first time we have come to Mumbai and I see market scope here”

– Arjun Singh, head – marketing, AnS Design Concepts

“The footfall has increased significantly. We have been associated with FHW for over five years, and this year as well the response has been very good”

– Sonali Kumar, owner, Siesta International

“This is the first time we have come to India and we are looking for importers and distributors to debut our product in India. We received good response at FHW”

– Alessandro Berselli, Funzionario commerciale – sales manager, Gigi il Salumificio

“We had a good experience here and witnessed good footfall. We have been participating in FHW for the last seven-eight years. This exhibition has always been nice for us”

– Kamal M Shah, partner, King Metal Works

“We witnessed good response here. We look forward to participate in the future as well. FHW is a good platform for the industry, as we see a diverse audience visiting us”

– Jayant More, manager – sales, Cello Industries

“We showcased our new products at FHW this year, and the response has been good”

– Amol Krishna, senior managar – sales, Venky’s India