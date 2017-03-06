Tashi Group of Companies’ DRUK brand has a strong base of clientele in the HORECA sector

Promoted by the Late Dasho Ugen Dorji, erstwhile chairman of the Tashi Group of Companies, the largest business house of Bhutan, Tashi Agro Industries was established in 1983 for marketing of agricultural products. It later became a public limited company and changed its name to Tai Industries almost a decade later. Tai Industries became the Indian flagship company under the Tashi Group. Late Dasho Ugen Dorji was a visionary entrepreneur who co-founded Tai Industries. From large scale industries like Bhutan Ferro Alloys to domestic carpet units, fruit-processing hubs or tourism services, Dasho Ugen Dorji pioneered private sector business initiatives in Bhutan and brought about a socio-economic and financial revolution therein, earning dedicated trust and interest of the investors. Dasho Ugen Dorji served as the chairman of the company till 1994 and thereafter as a director till March 2005 till his demise. The company started its operations in 1986 and since then it has been engaged in the marketing of the ‘DRUK’ brand of fruit products, manufactured by its group company – Bhutan Fruit Products.

With a claim to an unmatched quality and taste, DRUK with its exhaustive range of packaged fruit and vegetable products that assures a day-long health regime for its consumers. Product range in food accompaniment segment includes crushes, fruit jam and jelly, sauces/ ketchup, juices, speciality pickles, squashes, table sauces, Tai sauces, marmalade and pickles. Each single produce of DRUK has been acquired from the mountain slopes of Bhutan, nurtured by traditional eco-friendly agro management techniques and packaged and presented to perfection.

A vast product line up, state-of-the-art processing techniques and resolute quality control parameters have fetched for the Tashi Group of companies a trusted brand name – DRUK. The company has a strong base of clientele across hotels, clubs, hospitals, nursing homes, bakeries and confectioners. It has won prestigious international awards.

The vision of the company is to be recognised as one of the most revered corporations of India and in creating a growing and sustainable value for the Indian economy as well as for the stakeholders of the company. The company has its registered office in Kolkata and controls its marketing activity through its various branches and depots and through a chain of C&F Agency depots across India.

Tai Industries also diversified into large format retailing with its chain of supermarkets ‘C3 -The Marketplace’. It has its presence at City Centre Mall, Salt Lake – comprising an area of 8600 sq ft, displaying over 25,000 product SKUs across the verticals of food and grocery, spices, ready-to-eat and ready-to-cook food items, low alcoholic beverages assorted variety of imported health and specialty food, frozen meat, vegetables and fruits non food items such as FMCG products, home care, personal care and home décor.