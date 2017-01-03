Down Memory Lane

As the 30th edition of FHW waits to open, we bring you some of the momentous events which has made this tradeshow India’s leading food and hospitality exposition

December 2006

In December 2006, the exhibition was inaugurated by Anil Madhok, managing director of Sarovar Hotels & Resorts. “Organised under the banner of India’s premier hospitality publication – Express Hospitality – the event has truly carved a niche for itself as India’s most comprehensive hospitality trade show,” he said, adding that it brings together the finest leaders from the industry.

The best part of the show was the Hospitality Think Tank, which witnessed 25 top executives representing their respective four-and five-star hotels. The panel was moderated by Homi Aibara, partner and consultant, Mahajan & Aibara.

–

Another event called ‘The Great Indian Culinary Challenge’ (GICC) evoked tremendous response amongst the chef fraternity. At this year’s show, there were around 100 contestants across the country who participated under various categories of food preparation to ascertain their culinary excellence. Commenting on the importance of GICC, Chef Madhu Krishnan, executive chef for The Grand Maratha Sheraton Mumbai, said, “GICC helps upcoming professionals understand the growing awareness in food preparation and gives them an opportunity to showcase their culinary insights and creativities.”

July 2007

Ratan Marothia, executive committee member, FHRAI; Rajesh Mishra, president FHRAI and Philip Logan, general manager, HICC at the inauguration of HospitalityWorld 2007

June 2008

In June 2008, FHW in Bengaluru was inaugurated by Murugesh R Nirani, minister for large & medium scale industries, Government of Karnataka. Also present were principal secretary of tourism for Karnataka, Subir Hari Singh and Vinay Luthra, MD of Karnataka State Tourism Development Corporation (KSTDC).

A special forum for wine appreciation was conducted at the show by Heemanshu Asher, a wine connoisseur.

Chef Abhijit Saha, director, Avant Garde Hospitality, conjured up a number of delectable dishes with his team using the versatile hazelnut at FHW. This Turkish hazelnut promotion was held in association with the Turkish Hazelnut Promotion Group, which is represented in India by the SCS Group.

India’s first seminar of its kind, Spa and Wellness 360°, was also organised in which stalwarts like Jesper Hougaard, director, International Spa Association (ISPA) and founder and director, Serena Spa gave a presentation.

January 2012

In January 2012, FHW was formally inaugurated by renowned personalities with expertise in their own sphere – Vikas Khanna, executive chef, Junoon Hospitality (of MasterChef India fame), Kuldeep Bhartee, general manager, ITC Grand Central, Mumbai and Saeid Heidari, general manager, Renaissance Mumbai Convention Centre Hotel in the presence of the Chhagan Bhujbal, minister of public works department and tourism, Government of Maharashtra and Roberto Foresti, international group commercial director, Fiera Milano.

Speaking at the inauguration of the event, Khanna said, “The world is today looking at India with high hopes of delivering newer growth opportunities. FHW is an evolutionary platform, which will provide a better structure for the Indian hospitality industry. If you consider me as an American brand, this platform is of great relevance for me. Going forward, in my opinion more and more global players will make use of this platform to launch new products in the Indian market.”

September 2008

–

–

–

In September 2008, HospitalityWorld Mumbai, was inaugurated by Suresh Shetty, minister of state for tourism, Government of Maharashtra. ‘Hospitality Think-Tank’ was conducted on the development of the Western Region as a hospitality hub. Some of the eminent panelists were Sanjay Sethi, CEO and MD, Berggruen Hotels; Vithal Kamat, executive director, Kamat Hotels India and Mumtaz Moiz, general manager, Club Med India. The show also organised ‘Hospitality Next’ seminar which gave an insight into the Internet Web 2.0 technologies and tools. The Tea Appreciation Forum held during the show presented the gathering with an enriching tea tasting session. Roshni Sen, deputy chairman, Tea Board of India gave an overview of the Indian tea industry.

January 2010

–

–

–

–

In January 2010, FHW was inaugurated by Shaina NC, fashion designer and BJP spokesperson for Maharashtra. Actor and restaurateur Suniel Shetty and models Rahul Dev and Milind Soman were prominent personalities who attended the show. A brand new initiative, HospiTech – a forum for hospitality IT managers, also took off at this exhibition. There was also a special session with hospitality consultants Joseph D’Couto and Pervez Guzder. Another first was ‘Hospitality Concepts’- exclusive mock-up rooms set up by Bharat Shetty, architect and IDEEN Innovation Spaces, which showcased many out-of-the-box design solutions.

January 2011

In January 2011, FHW was inaugurated by minister of PWD and tourism, Government of Maharashtra, Chhagan Bhujbal. Other eminent guests were Sachin Ahir, minister of state for housing, slum improvement, repairs and reconstruction urban land ceiling, industries, mining, social justice, de-addiction, activities and environment, Government of Maharashtra; Kamlesh Barot, vice-president, FHRAI and president HRAWI; S P Jain, chairman, Pride Group of Hotels; Vikram Kamat, executive director Kamat Hotels India and Deepti Bhatnagar, travel show host.

–

The panel discussion titled ‘The Power of Purchase’ was organised in collaboration with the newly formed Hospitality Purchase Managers’ Forum (HPMF) comprising procurement heads and purchase managers of hospitality companies. Nearly 140 chefs from across the country, participated in GICC. The jury consisted of a total of 17 chefs including Chef Vernon Coelho, president of the Western India Culinary Association (WICA). GICC began in 2005 with around 40 participants and has doubled over the years.

January 2013

–

–

–

In January 2013, FHW saw 200 national exhibitors apart from the 50 international exhibitors and five country pavilions. Kerala Bureau of Industrial Promotion also participated at the event. ‘Raising the Bar’, a Hospitality Knowledge Exchange held at Food Hospitality World 2013 Mumbai saw bartending and mixology specialists come together to discuss the direction of this segment. The panel was moderated by industry veteran, Shatbhi Basu (founder of Stir Academy of Bartending). She was accompanied by Ernest Wu, AGM, Hard Rock Cafe; Nikhil Agarwal, director, All Things Nice and Rishi Kumar, F&B manager, Vivanta by Taj Cuffe Parade, Mumbai.

June 2013

–

–

In June 2013 in Bengaluru, the show was inaugurated by Dinesh Gundu Rao, minister for state, food, civil supplies and consumer affairs, Government of Karnataka, the 21st Edition of Food Hospitality World opened doors at KTPO Whitefield, Bengaluru. Hospitality Think Tank saw general managers from the city of Bengaluru come together to deliberate on ‘Changing Dynamics of the Southern market’. ‘Intelligent Rooms: Plugging in’, the subject for Hospitality Knowledge Exchange, saw specialists in in-rooms technology and hoteliers come together to see how use of technology has changed in hotel rooms.

January 2014

The highlight of the inaugural day of Food Hospitality World in Mumbai was the GM’s Conclave that saw a congregation of general managers from various hotel segments take part in the Hospitality Think Tank discussion on ‘F&B: The Game Changer. Focusing on the state-of-the-art technologies and emerging trends in room designs and interiors across all segments in the hospitality industry, the second day of the 21st edition of FHW 2014 witnessed prominent dignitaries sharing their views on the subject.

–

–

During that year the GICC was judged under various categories- bread and chocolate display; plated deserts; plated appetizers; hot cooking. The judges included: Chef Vikas Bagul, Chef Vivek Kadam, Chef Kainaz Messman, Chef Nowzer Iranpour, Chef Vasant Khot, Chef Lawrence Fernandes, Chef Vicky Ratnani, Chef Paul Kinny, Chef Sudhir Pai, Chef Ajay Chopra, Chef Kedar Bobde, Chef Sudhish Pandey, Chef Vikas Seth, Chef Bhaskar Sankhari, Chef Vijay Malhotra, Chef Gev Desai, and Chef Salil Fadnis.

September 2015

–

–

–

–

In September 2015, after establishing a strong foothold in the Mumbai and Bengaluru markets, the 26th edition of Food Hospitality World (FHW) exhibition made inroads into a new market -Goa – to diversify its reach and explore the state’s hospitality potential. The three-day exhibition was inaugurated by Chef Hemant Oberoi, consultant, Indian Hotels Company, India. The event also witnessed the launch of an exclusive coffee table book titled ‘Famous Flavours of Goa’ featuring Goan recipes by well known chefs in the industry. The first day was the Power of Purchase panel discussion on the ‘Changing Face of Hospitality Procurement’. On the second day, the Hospitality Think Tank themed ‘Evolution of Goa as a MICE Destination’ witnessed one of the key general managers of Goa, Pooja Patti, general manager, Country Inn & Suites by Carlson, Goa Candolim speaking about how MICE is the way forward for all the hotels in Goa. A befitting finale to the Food Hospitality World exhibition in Goa was the Hospitality Knowledge Exchange session where thought leaders of leading hotels and villas in Goa spoke on the different aspects of the business of hoteliering in the state

June 2016

–

–

–

–

The 28th edition of Food Hospitality World in Bengaluru reiterated its position as one of the leading industry platforms, as the three-day event featured its first ever Mixology Championship, insightful discussions, innovative culinary skill showcase and buoyant participation. The three-day exhibition was inaugurated by Adam Branson, senior agricultural attaché – agricultural affairs, American Consulate General Mumbai; Invernizzi Felice, country manager, Turchia, India and Russia, Fiera Milano; Mohan Deshpande, founder and chairman, Hospitality Purchasing Managers’ Forum (HPMF); Vasudev Adiga, director, Adiga’s Fast Food Joints and Chef Jugesh Arora, president, South India Culinary Association (SICA).