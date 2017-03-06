Cremica Food Industries is known for its for product innovations as well as offering customised and localised food products

Established in 1978 by Rajni Bector, Cremica Food Industries started as a small backyard enterprise. Over the years, the company has emerged as a big food products conglomerate, leading the food processing business through its range of products, flavour innovation and fillings. Cremica Food Industries is currently headed by its chairman and managing director, Akshay Bector.

Speaking about the various trends in the industry, Bector mentioned, “Food service industry is growing with pace. With more and more new quick service restaurants (QSRs) and entrants in the industry, we see a vast business scope for companies like Cremica.”

Cremica has been known in the industry for its focus on quality and innovation, which led to its joint venture with Quaker Oats Company (USA) for manufacturing ketchup, mayonnaise along with liquid condiments and with EBI foods (UK) for manufacturing battering and breading pre-mixtures. The company then joined hands with Mc Donald’s to become one of its biggest suppliers in India.

Cremica Food Industries launched India’s first vegetarian mayonnaise, as well as Opera crisps – India’s first cottage-style potato crisps. The company’s recent launches such as sandwich mayonnaise in Indian flavours like tandoori, mint, tangy pickle and Korma have garnered good response and appreciation from consumers.

Presently Cremica Food identified for its unique recipes, health-oriented ingredients and state-of-the-art quality controls and standards. Known for product innovations as well as offering customised and localised food products, the company has an extensive product range including tomato ketchup, sauces, mayonnaise, bread spreads, salad dressings, syrups and dessert toppings. Its products are even exported to Europe, Africa, Middle East, US and Australia.

Cremica plans to reach in outlet base of about of 120,000 from the current 40,000. Commenting on the challenges in the hospitality and food retail industry, Bector said, “We have grown in the past financial year with 25-35 per cent in both the markets. Retail brand expansion of our distribution base was a challenge, but we have managed it quite well and still continue to do the same. But our products like ‘Desi Express’ bring consistency and comfort to business owners. They are well accepted in the industry.”

Cremica has been growing its product range based on research on the India market. Bector added, “With periodical change in the taste and preferences of the consumers, offerings of an organisation are also subjects to innovate, just to hit the right taste buds. We understand the palate of Indian consumers and hence we regularly keep on working towards new flavours and likings of the consumers. We have a constant hand on innovation and new offerings. We have grown in the industry in the last FY; our products are well accepted by the industry. We would be able to sustain the same in the coming years also.”

In the B2B space, Cremica’s clients include leading establishments including Domino’s, Cafe Coffee Day, Jet Airways, Taj Hotels Palaces Resorts Safaris, Subway, PVR Cinemas, among others.