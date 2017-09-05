Home / Cover Story / Creative housekeeping

Creative housekeeping

By FHW Staff-Mumbai on September 5, 2017
Professional Housekeepers’ Association (PHA) along with Food & Hospitality World hosted the South India Professional Housekeepers’ Challenge at FHW Bengaluru to promote talent and innovation among the housekeepers’ community. The competition categories were bed making with towel art (for professionals) and uniform designing (for students) where the participants showed their creativity. The bed making challenge had 19 teams of two members each participating while 20 teams of two members each took part in the uniform designing challenge

