The Ching’s Secret brand takes great pride in popularising Desi Chinese flavours across India

Capital Foods India is a global food company that offers authentic food ingredients for a variety of ethnic cuisines such as Chinese, Thai, Italian, Indian and European. Launched in 1996 by Capital Foods – Ching’s Secret is based on the premise that food is a representative of a country’s culture. The company is committed to take consumers on culinary journeys to Hakka Heartlands by providing authentic tastes through its offering of original ingredients, which have been developed after in-depth research into the Indo-Chinese Hakka food culture. Consumers you can cook up an entire Desi Chinese meal with the help of Ching’s Secret’s delightful range of Desi Chinese.

The company’s R&D department painstakingly developed key ingredients in each of Ching’s Secret range of products from documented and practitioners’ secrets of original Chinese chefs. In food accompaniments segment the Speciality Sauce range includes Sukiyaki Sauce, Black Pepper Sauce, Sweet Chilli. Hakka Chutney section includes Schezwan Chutney. The sauces are – Dark Soy Sauce, Green Chilli Sauce and Red Chilli Sauce.

The official blog of the company, Desi Chinese Daily, has some interesting posts: The Desi Chinese food culture was born out of adaptations that the Chinese immigrants from the Hakka tribe made to their food, using local ingredients after settling in India. Over time the Desi Chinese food and flavours have found widespread favour with the Indian palate. This is evident in the fact that Desi Chinese food is now the second-most popular cuisine in India! Ever imagined a mocktail using Chilli Vinegar? A salad dressed with schezwan? Baking with noodles? It’s all possible and exists in the amazing world of Desi Chinese Daily!

Capital Foods India is also a leading ‘Private Label’ manufacturer globally in the processed foods business. The company manufactures processed foods for some of the well-known brands in the world. It has developed specialist skills and capabilities in the production of value-added lines, such as microwaveable pouched products, frozen entrees, samosas, naan breads and paranthas. All the dishes are created by master chefs and cooked and packed in one of India’s largest and most sophisticated manufacturing facility.