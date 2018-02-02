Action in the Live Zone

FHW Mumbai 2018 had an active Live Zone that saw a Professional Housekeepers’ Challenge – Western India (PHC), alongside two live workshops – Trends in Chocolate by Chef Santosh Kotla of the Callebaut Chocolate Academy Centre, Mumbai and Raspberry Vanilla Verrines by Chef Ruhee Bhimani, founder Cocoa Cottage.

The live workshops were organised in association with dialabaker.com and the chocolate partner was Barry Callebaut.

The Professional Housekeepers’ Challenge had two categories – Go Green and Towel Art.

There were 11 participants each for both categories including Ramada Powai Hotel & Convention Center & The Residence Hotel & Apartments, Mumbai; The Fern Residency Mumbai; Rizvi College; Maharashtra State Institute of Hotel Management and Catering Technology, Pune; Ramada Plaza; Hotel Sahara Star; JW Marriott (Sahar); The Lalit Mumbai; ITM-IHM Oshiwara; Sheila Raheja College of Hotel Management; Meluha the Fern, Mumbai and Hotel ibis Nashik.

Workshop on raspberry vanilla Verrines (eggless)

Workshop on Trends in Chocolate

Towel art challenge

Go green challenge