A Tale of Excellence

The winners with Jaykumar Rawal, minister – tourism and employment guarantee scheme, Government of Maharashtra (centre)
The recently held Food Hospitality World (FHW) Mumbai 2018, in its 33rd edition, recognised excellence in the hospitality industry with its coveted FHW Business Excellence Honours. The awards event was inaugurated by the chief guest Jaykumar Rawal, minister – tourism and employment guarantee scheme, Government of Maharashtra. Rawal also presented the winners with awards, which were given in various categories.
The minister lighting the lamp at the Business Excellence Honours evening
FHW Lifetime Achievement Honour – J K Mohanty, CMD, Swosti Group
Deepika Arora, regional vice president- Eurasia W yndham Hotel Group, receiving the FHW Business Excellence Honour for Woman in Hospitality
Rushina Munshaw-Ghildiyal of APB Cook Studio receiving the FHW Business Excellence Honour for Innovative F&B
Marzy Parakh, Sarthak Oza and Parth Dalal of The Bombay Havelli receiving the FHW Business Excellence Honour for CSR
Biswajit Chakraborty, GM, Sofitel Mumbai BKC receiving the FHW Business Excellence Honour for Game Changer GM
Rishi Puri, vice president, Lords Hotels & Resorts receiving the FHW Business Excellence Honour for Indian Hotel Brand
Lubaina Sheerazi, CEO, Blue Square Consultants receiving the FHW Business Excellence Honour – Experiential Luxury for The Ultimate Travelling Camp (TUTC)
Swati Kale, GM, Maharashtra Tourism Development Corporation (MTDC) receiving the FHW Business Excellence Honour for Hospitality Investment
Sanju Arora, general manager, and Shraddha Motipara, marketing manager, The Irish House ( K Hospitality Corp) receiving the FHW Business Excellence Honour for Restaurant Chain
Saket Gupta, city head, Zomato Mumbai (retail) receiving the FHW Business Excellence Honour for Food App
Speaking on the occasion, Rawal said, “FHW has brought everything related to F&B on one platform. Cuisine attracts a lot of travellers from across the globe and FHW offers a 360-degree offering in this space. For 2018, Maharashtra Tourism’s punchline is ‘Maharashtra Tourism 360-degree’ and food forms an integral part of FHW which is a beautiful platform offering A-Z of the food and hospitality space. I also congratulate all the winners.”
Professional Housekeepers’ Challenge Winners