A Tale of Excellence

The recently held Food Hospitality World (FHW) Mumbai 2018, in its 33rd edition, recognised excellence in the hospitality industry with its coveted FHW Business Excellence Honours. The awards event was inaugurated by the chief guest Jaykumar Rawal, minister – tourism and employment guarantee scheme, Government of Maharashtra. Rawal also presented the winners with awards, which were given in various categories.

Speaking on the occasion, Rawal said, “FHW has brought everything related to F&B on one platform. Cuisine attracts a lot of travellers from across the globe and FHW offers a 360-degree offering in this space. For 2018, Maharashtra Tourism’s punchline is ‘Maharashtra Tourism 360-degree’ and food forms an integral part of FHW which is a beautiful platform offering A-Z of the food and hospitality space. I also congratulate all the winners.”

