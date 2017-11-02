Exclusive dining on the icy continent

Speaking about the profile of travellers on this trip and the response from the Indian market for this cruise experience, Vasim Shaikh, founder, The Q Experiences says, “The concept of the ‘The White Continent’ curated by The Q is very well received. The profile of travellers is that of globe trotters, business owners, top management along with their families. We have many solo women travellers from different parts of the world joining us. Interestingly, we do have couples opting for this journey of a lifetime for their honeymoon. It has been an overwhelming response in India for this experience as all of our travellers have had Antarctica on their bucket list.”

Giving the reason for bringing Chef Atul Kochhar on board, Shaikh states, “Our curation to the seventh continent is the most refined manner to experience the wilderness of the Antarctic peninsula. We wanted to combine the experience of being on a luxury yacht with superlative dining. We have on board Ducasse Conseil, a catering centre of excellence run by Alain Ducasse Enterprise to enhance the global dining experience. In addition to this we chose to bring in Chef Atul Kochhar. His unique talent as a twice Michelin starred chef has changed the way people perceive and experience Indian cuisine. Taking inspiration from native India, while continuously researching regional dishes, Atul has managed to combine his heritage with his love of British ingredients to create a unique and innovative modern Indian cuisine.” Shaikh points out that having recipes featured in international publications and many regular appearances on food broadcasts, Chef Kochhar remains committed to his passion and is constantly seeking inspiration through travel and research.