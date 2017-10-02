Delight for CEOs

Star chef George Calombaris bowls over Indian CEOs at this year’s American Express CEO Series, with a masterfully crafted seven-course feast presented at gala dinners in New Delhi and Mumbai

The most popular Australians in India used to be cricketers or actors, but this is a thing of the past; post the advent of MasterChef Australia. Now heading for the 10th season on television, Chef George Calombaris, one of the host judges, bowled the guests over with his food at the second edition of American Express CEO Series 2017 held over the weekend. Taking inspiration from his Greek heritage, Chef George curated an exclusive delectable menu based on Greece – the blessed land of the sun, the seas and the olive trees.

The bespoke dinners recently held in New Delhi at the Roseate House and at St Regis Mumbai saw the presence of crème de la crème from the Indian business, finance, media and technology communities in attendance to relish a night of luxury combined with an extravagant culinary experience curated by Chef George. Some of the guests present were Gregoire Carde, chief financial officer, BMW Financial Services India; Abhiraj Bhal, CEO, Urban Clap; Deep Kalra, CEO, Makemytrip; KS Dhingra, chairman, Berger Paints; Rajat Luthra, CEO, KFC; Arvind Uppal, chairman, Whirlpool; Suresh Narayanan, CEO, Nestle India; Ajit Joshi, president and COO, Urban Ladder; Harish Bhat, chairman, Tata Global Beverages; Nick Gliddon, director, Vodafone Business Services; Sanjeev Kapur, executive vice president, HDFC Standard Life Insurance; Shishir Baijal, chairman and managing director, Knight Frank India; Capt Amarjeet Vidyarthi, MD, Indus Consulting; Nidhi Dua, country manager, Marks and Spencer; Vivek Ramabhadran, vice president – Asia-South, Swarovski; Akash Poddar, COO, Yatra amongst others. The event also witnessed Chef George having a fan moment when Sachin Tendulkar attended the Mumbai event. Their mutual admiration for their respective profession was admirable to watch.

When such top executives come together to dine, the gastronomic spread can be nothing short of extravagant excellence. The guests were treated to a lavish menu ranging from beetroot Greek salad with papadum praline, potato skordalia followed by slow-cooked egg with smoked yoghurt, almond butter naan and garlic roti. Poached chicken with hellenic grain salad in cauliflower cream followed suit. The fifth menu comprised of curry butter poached carrot, apple, malt tarama, horta with wild rice. The next course was “gr-indian street food” soft-shell crab naan souvlaki which was eaten with hands; no cutlery allowed. The final meal was the toothsome mastic, strawberry, vanilla loukomades. The menu truly was an exciting amalgamation of Greek and Indian cuisines and highlighted the fact that simple veggies can be turned into gourmet cuisine.

Speaking on this concept, Sapna M Vats, director – luxury marketing and special eventsm, Evolve, says, “The second edition of CEO series was huge success and it is an impressive feat achieved by my team. Chef George and his team were a true delight to associate with. The idea behind this annual series is to create opportunities of bringing so many impressive and creative top executives together to build peer relationships and explore opportunities manifold. It was my distinct pleasure to have curated these dinners where we witnessed the amalgamation of luxury and power under one roof, bonding over their common love for food.”

Speaking about the initiative, Manoj Adlakha, CEO, American Express Banking Corp, India, comments, “At American Express, we are passionate about delighting our customers and making their experiences memorable. Many of our card members are food connoisseurs and we curate events for them to treat their culinary senses. It was a pleasure to be a part of this successful series for the second consecutive year and witness Chef George mesmerise the boardroom executives with his Greek inspired cuisine.”

Anuraag Bhatnagar, multi property vice president, Luxury India, Marriott International and general manager, The St. Regis Mumbai, says, “The St Regis Mumbai is delighted with the association with The American Express for the second edition of its CEO Series. The evening was a spectacular success, a blend of exquisite cuisine curated to perfection for a stellar audience. Renowned for its tradition of innovation and commitment to impeccable service, The St Regis Mumbai continues to be the best address in the city of Mumbai.”

“Delighted to have Chef George conceptualise the exquisite menu for the guests in Delhi. Our endeavour at Roseate House is to bring together a diverse array of culinary expertise and experience at our restaurants serving wide-ranging cuisines; it was a delight to host the event at the hotel,” adds Kush Kapoor, area general manager, Roseate Hotels & Resorts.