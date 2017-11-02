Michelin Star Chef Atul Kochhar is creating a special menu for an Antarctica expedition with a luxury cruise curated by The Q Experiences. In December 2017, about 200 travellers will be on an 11 days tour of the white continent, enjoying the exotic fare that has been specially planned taking into consideration the climatic factor of the Antartica

What are the highlights of the menu you are curating for the Anatartica cruise?

There is nothing on the menu I would refuse to eat myself. It is a collection of dishes where the Indian subcontinent is fully explored through a variety of seasonal plates that boast bold spices and superb textures. There is a strong emphasis on old meets new where we transform traditionally heavy dishes into a more healthy and lighter versions. Take for example the Prawn Sukka, Peas Pulao and Chicory Apple Salad from the lunch menu and also the Murg Malai Tikka, Heirloom Tomato Salad and Garlic Chutney from the dinner menu.

The vegetarian or plant based menu is devoid of predictable meat-free dishes. We want to offer our non-meat eating friends the same culinary journey of flavours with plates such as our Vegetable Jalfrezi, bite-sized Vegetable Dim Sum and delicate Spiced Vegetable Parcels.

What changes/ innovations are you incorporating in the menu for the long duration of the cruise?

We are focusing on a more specialised menu, a menu that highlights deep, satisfying and comforting plates using the best produce available to us. There will be breakfast, lunch afternoon tea and dinner available.

Is it taking into account the climatic conditions of the destination?

Yes it is. The climate has played a major role in the development of the menu.

What are the vegetarian options and other dietary factors being incorporated?

The Q and I are very much agreed on the fact that we will have a delicious menu accessible to everyone. We want to create an unforgettable journey for our guests. We will ensure vegan, Jain and other specific meal preferences are specially curated for our guests. As well as providing personal culinary masterclasses in the luxury kitchens of the ship for budding cooks. This promises to be a one of a kind experience.

What has been the response to LIMA in Mumbai since it opened? Do you foresee the popularisation of Peruvian cuisine in India?

We have received a wonderful welcome from the people of Mumbai who are delighted with our eclectic design and funky cocktails and are receptive to the new cuisine.

My travels to South America have taught me that we in India are not so different to Peruvians in our eating habits – given that eight out of 10 ingredients are same between us. The variety of vegetarian food available in Peru is abundant- owing to the varied produce. The fact that Peruvian food is light and healthy also contributes to the mass appeal.

Peru is a place that is home to cutting-edge culinary advances in fusion food; evolving traditional Incan dishes with foods enriched by centuries of immigration from Spain, Africa, China, Japan, Italy and France. All these interesting flavours combined with the rainbow of colours and cultural history, it is no wonder that Peruvian cuisine has experienced a boom across Indian and the globe, people adore Peruvian cuisine.

Your plans for new restaurants in India?

Watch this space…

Which are the key factors driving the new culinary trends in the country?

Nutrition, sustainability and authenticity will be on the minds of many consumers throughout 2017. Rolling on from 2016, consumers are now more actively seeking and becoming more loyal to brands that are leading the way to a sustainably abundant future. The way we source our food, the way we treat our environment and the way cut down on waste will be deciding factors.

Having chocolate for breakfast is set to be another trend for 2017. Studies have connected dark chocolate with cognitive function which may mean that we will all see an increase in sweet treats and dessert menus.

Turmeric, at long last! This powerhouse spice is the number one rising star among food trends according to Google. It’s significant anti-inflammatory properties, potential to decrease the risk of cancer and control diabetes and improve cognitive functioning are all key reasons behind the demand of this “golden spice” from the ginger family.

Reduce, Reuse, Recycle: What we all do with our food waste in the restaurant industry is a battle. We are creatively thinking of new ideas and ways to reduce the amount of waste we all produce. I have heard that companies are using the wasted pulp from fruit and veg and making them into edible chips; these innovative ideas are only going to get better.