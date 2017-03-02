Spreading Indian flavour

Club Med launches live Indian cuisine stations at Kani, Bali, Bintan & Malaysian resorts

Club Méditerranée, commonly known as Club Med, has announced the launch of live Indian cuisine stations at its buffet restaurants in Kani Maldives, Bali Indonesia, Bintan Indonesia and Cherating Malaysia. The company currently operates 67 Trident rated luxury resorts in 26 countries.

The buffet restaurants will offer a variety of Indian cuisines ranging from curries to vegetarian and non-vegetarian fares like butter and Tandoori chicken, Jeera Pulao, Rajma, etc, all cooked with local ingredients and Indian spices. Guests can enjoy live demonstration in the open kitchens. Also, in order to provide more authentic experience to guests, the food corners have been designed keeping in mind the tastes of decoration, lights and dishes of the guests. Manoj Upadhyay, country manager – India, ClubMed, said, “Indian cuisine is immensely popular all over the world and the launch of live Indian cuisine station at our resorts is a significant milestone as it will help us in serving our guests with sumptuous buffet meals and develop a special bond with them over delicious Indian cuisine. We hope that our Indian cuisine will be appreciated not only by Indian guests, but also by international guests.”