Something spicy something sweet!

Puratos has a range of exciting options for this Valentine’s Day with consumers looking for unique culinary experiences to make the day special in every way

The magic of Indian cuisine, is that when we look at a Thali, it’s a mixture of complementary yet different flavours, like the sweet Gujju dal and spicy khichadi, or the south India dosa and sambhar combination. The flavours are vaguely at odds but somehow meld together to form a lip-smacking dish. Just like the salty crust of an apple pie paired with the sweet cinnamon flavour of the filling.

While foodies all over the world are racking their brains to produce combinations that work, we in India have the benefit of years of traditional cuisine to draw inspiration from. We in fact know that a sweet dish can be paired with a salty base, and that will only make the beautiful sweet-salty combination sparkle.

Take for example the Craquelin Cheese Chocolate Snack. This mouth-watering little treats are made on a base of Puratos’ Savoury Snacks, topped with the citrusy juiciness of Tegral Satin Orange Velvet or the eternal Indian favourite Tegral Satin Masala Chai Velvet Egg Free. This beauty is then topped off with a filling of Deli Cheesecake or contrasted with the choice of Puratos’ Belcolade, Dark, Milk or White, whichever your heart desires.

This little piece of yum is just enough to make the heart jump, and ask for more. More, of the delicious French pastry that is yet to hit the Indian market.

Adding to its appeal is the ease of use of Puratos’ Deli Cheesecake, that is completely egg-free and fail proof, taking the challenge out of making a cheesecake, making it a dummy proof quick item on the menu.

Wouldn’t you say that this is just an example of the fantastic and diverse options that the Indian consumer is looking for? As per our Taste Tomorrow survey, about 62 per cent of customers are expecting exciting and innovative food to be available to them by 2025.

As consumers are looking towards more convenience and easy to cook meals, it is up to the customers to cater to this era of fast yummy options.

Valentine’s Day exclusives

Fast may well work for food, but one thing that works slowly is love. Leading up to Valentine’s Day, the day when the world goes crazy falling in love or simply celebrating with their sweetheart, customers are always looking for that something different to brighten their displays. It is then that Puratos comes to mind with its many options. From the not so humble cheesecake with its savoury snack base to Puratos’ easy Carat RTU Ganache option, that can be topped off with a number of flavours to capture every shade of love.

The Deli Cheesecake also finds an easy application as a soft centre when paired with the Tegral Satin Orange Velvet Egg Free. A muffin, just bursting with Orange flavour is the perfect foil for delicate Deli Cheesecake. An unusual surprise that melts in the mouth, with a special surprise, just perfect for the season of love.

An essential part of being an Indian is captured in the magic of a glass of Masala Chai. Puratos’ Tegral Satin Masala Chai Velvet Egg Free is that perfect blend of Assam tea paired to perfection with spices that raise it to that degree of sublime.

Paired with a hot cup of tea that is perfect to beat the winter chill away, the Puratos’ Tegral Satin Satin Masala Chai Egg Free is the perfect accompaniment to the steaming cup of tea that promises warmer day just beyond the fog of this cold winter season.

An instant pick me up in pastry form would lie in a Masala Chai cheesecake. One that uniquely pairs Puratos’ Tegral Satin Masala Chai Velvet Egg Free base with the Deli Cheesecake that is steeped with Masala Chai flavours, to celebrate both the New York style cheesecake and the basic Indian roots of the Masala Chai, enough to melt the most picky heart.

What can melt the most heartless love if not chocolate? The beauty of true blue Belgian chocolate is a taste that has to be enjoyed. The melt in the mouth luxury coupled with that unique beautiful texture is a delight.

The luxury available in Dark, Milk and White are perfect to create that perfect box of chocolates. To satisfy the chocolate cravings of a whole generation of chocolate eaters. Who are of the firm belief that food wise the age of abundance is here. A variety of food options, coupled with the ability to choose foods that are different yet appealing to the base of something familiar, is perhaps the base of this optimism.

Combining one or more of Puratos products to make unique culinary experiences for the generation that collects experiences rather than money is, perhaps, the way to tap into the mind of this generation.

The options from Puratos is such a beautiful world, a world that promises so much more, much like the ideas that come together seamlessly when combining a biscuit base and a cheesecake, “come, explore and create lip smacking ideas.”