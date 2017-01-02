Food for on-the-go generation

For the multitasking generation with one hand busy with an omnipresent phone and consuming food is left to the other hand, consequently bakers have to come up with delicious creations that are easy-to-carry and convenient

These are exciting times we live in. Food has never been the topic of so much conversation, discussion, interest, scrutiny, photography than it is today. The varieties of cuisines available, the ease with which food across the world can be reproduced in any corner of the globe, the availability of ingredients, the consumers willing to try new foods — all these point to a future abundant with food and variations.

This fact was further underlined by the “Taste Tomorrow” consumer survey to understand consumer behaviour better that Puratos undertook. There was a marked trend towards the belief that food in the coming years would be more abundant. Over 62 per cent of people across India believed that food in the coming years would be more diverse and more convenient to use. Around 59 per cent says that Indian consumers expect more food- on- the-go in future.

This convenience, consumers believe, will come with the added benefit of being tastier, and easy to carry too. Puratos is always looking at bringing those products to the market that represent this trend, and allow customers to stay abreast with these global trends and service the consumer accordingly.

The Puratos TEGRAL Donut mix is a case in point that represents the trend beautifully. An international trend that has caught the fancy of the Indian consumer, the donut is a cool representative of the easy to carry convenience food that is tasty too.

For bakers, The TEGRAL Donuts’ superior volume coupled with its large shelf life is the answer to every question. The great mouth-feel is a definite bonus that helps sell the donut.

The blank canvas of a donut lends itself to a variety of options with very few changes on the part of the customer, who can merely tweak the product a little and introduce a wider variety behind the counter. The yummiest donut depends on a number of things, which includes the layer on top, the fantastic yeasted bread of the donut itself and a seriously yummy fruit surprise inside.

Puratos’ CARAT range of compound chocolates are perfectly designed to add that tasty layer of choco-oomph to the donut, and make it a choco-lover’s dream.

The CARAT Coverliq is specially designed to provide a thin layer of perfectly formed chocolate on the donut, proving to be not only an easy to use, time efficient and cost efficient solution but a superb tasting one as well.

Or the CARAT Supercrem, which is perfect for adding a great chocolate-y treat to spice up the centre of the donut. Chosen specially to provide the perfect cocoa taste, the CARAT Supercrem is the perfect solution to embellish the donut.

Moving towards the fruit filled centre, if that’s what your consumers prefer, Puratos’ VIVAFIL brings wonderful fillings that can be infused in the donut.

With it’s over 20 per cent real fruit content, Puratos’ VIVAFIL provides that juicy real fruit flavour, in an easy to use avatar. Created specially to shine when used as a filling, the VIVAFIL is available in two flavours that are favourite of Indian consumers – mango, and strawberry.

Another easy to serve single portion favourite is the cupcake. An easy grab and go finger licking dessert is an easy buy when it comes to giving into temptation by the consumer. They know that the limited size also translates to limited calories. Giving in to temptation at the spur of the moment has never been easier. The cupcake craze is here to stay. And when it comes to the Red Velvet muffins made with Tegral Satin Red Velvet Egg Free cake mix is the craze just never seems to stop. This crazy red darling has a mass following all of its own. It might be difficult to put a finger on it, whether it is the distinctive colour or the subtle chocolate flavour or just the idea of something different, the Red Velvet is a crowd pleaser and winner all the way.

Making the Red Velvet muffins has never been easier than with the TEGRAL Satin Red Velvet Egg Free. This egg free version makes it a universal crowd pleaser, appealing to palates across the food spectrum.

This world class product comes with its own distinctive taste, great mouth-feel and superior volume, that is bound to bring in repeat customers. With an easy to use product, Puratos has brought in the world class to the doorstep of India’s discerning bakers and patisseries.

For the multitasking generation, food is yet another thing to multitask with. With one hand busy with an omnipresent phone, consuming food is left to the other hand, a quick bite between meetings, or on the go between events is now the norm not the exception. People involved with food, whether bakers or not, have to wake up and smell the coffee. This is not a trend that is going away in a hurry. It is up to us to make the shift, to provide yummy food in an easy-to-carry one handed avatar.

We can either be easy to carry or be swept away in this trend.