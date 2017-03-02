Celebrate the colours

Rang Panchami, the beautiful festival of colours, is like every other Indian festival replete with music, fun and food. Lots and lots of food

The variety of Indian offerings during a festival changes from region to region, with each having its own must haves. The beauty of the Indian consumer is that despite these must haves, they are always looking for that variety that is new and refreshing.

As our Taste Tomorrow survey showed, while over 62 per cent of people in India believe that food is going to be more diverse by 2025, up to 65 per cent believed that food will be more innovative in the coming decade. And new and innovative is so easy when you have Puratos at your side.

In this season of colour and festivities, sprucing up a display case is perhaps an easier task when choosing an array of colourful and flavourful Cremfil options to make Danish varieties of different flavours. The popular options are wide ranging and bound to tickle every palate – from the tangy Orange, Blueberry, Mango, Strawberry, Pineapple, Lemon to the deliciously rich Irish cream, and Caramel. These creamy fillings, while being bake stable, also have an extended life, and come in easy-to-use packages.

These wonderful Cremfil options find great use in a variety of cupcakes made from Satin cake mixes, with creamy centres, gorgeously covered in Carat Coverliq chocolate. The creamy surprise provides a beautiful surprise in the middle, providing that extra piece of pizzazz to make a cupcake from ordinary to simply superb

The Satin range that comes in both egg and egg-free versions is true to its name, as smooth as Satin. The great mouthfeel with its yummy flavours make it a wonderful cake mix to bake just about anything from the humble pound cake to the delicate mousse cake.

Its great volume and ease of use make making each cake a piece of cake, and it turns out delicious everytime. It ranges from vanilla (Satin Crème Cake, Satin Crème Cake egg Free) to the Satin red (Satin Red Velvet Egg Free), orange (Satin Orange Velvet Egg Free) and masala chai velvet ( Satin Masala Chai Velvet Egg Free).

One such delicious treat is the puff or the Indian Khari. The puff is so versatile that it can form the base for either a sweet or savoury dish. Be it in the form of an imported Baklava, or the Danish, the puff pastry forms that perfect crunchy base and a great munching solution during Holi, when your consumers are looking out to celebrate.

Achieving that perfection is quite a task that is so much easier when using Puratos’ S 500 Puff Improver. This specially designed improver helps to make the puff crisper, crunchier, and with a lot more volume, making it look and feel better in the mouth! Its improved nutritional profile is just a quiet bonus, one to definitely boast about!

The utterly melt in your mouth, utterly French, the Croissant, something different to serve in the Holi festival is something to boast about! Its golden buttery goodness is perhaps where the S500 Puff shines the most.

But when combined with the silky smoothness of Cremfil Classic Vanilla inside and finely covered with the great tasting compound, Carat Coverliq, it becomes that special mouthwatering treat that is hard to beat.

What is that which makes it so special? Is it the carefully crafted Cremfil Classic Vanilla? The international standards, combined with its superior bake stable nature makes it a sure winner for our customers while its yummy rich vanilla taste is what draws its consumers to it time and again. Or is it the delicious compound perfection that is the Carat Coverliq crafted specially to shine while enrobing and covering? Designed to make a difficult task easy with minimum fuss and wastage. Its shine draws ‘oohs’ and ‘aahs’ wherever it is used.

Or could it just be that Puratos’ attention to detail and care for its customers that makes the customised solutions to ease the way to a final product. Whatever it is, it surely stands to reason that Puratos is the name that spells variety, trust and care.

Creating a whole range of exotic and never-tried-before combinations has never been easier. Knowing that products that are produced using Puratos are healthier, with great mouth feel and stay fresh for much longer. Most of all Puratos has a whole range of products that come together to form exciting new dishes that satisfy consumers’ need for that ‘something different’.

The versatility and understanding of consumer behaviour and giving the right solution to the bakers is what sets Puratos apart.

So it is all about innovation – innovation during festivals – when usually consumption comes from more traditional sources. It is at this time that the sheer variety of Puratos’ options comes real handy in making the display both flavourful and capture the feeling of Holi inside with its gorgeous colours.

After all this is the season to play with colours if not flavours.