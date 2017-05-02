Cakes of the world

Puratos has adopted the ultimate glocal approach of bringing international desserts to the Indian market and offer the best to its clients and the discerning end consumers

Who can forget Utpal Dutt in that fantastic scene in the 70s movie ‘Golmaal’ offering Amol Palekar “Mathure ke pede… Agra ka Petha “?

Regional delicacies are not limited to the boundaries of India alone. The world over, foodies identify foods that are from one region or another, like the Sicilian Pizza or the New York Cheesecake, making pilgrimages to eat the local food in the locality where it is famous, all in search of that authentic recipe.

Making it easier to bring the world to your consumers, is Puratos’ glocal approach. Knowing how much closer the world has become and how global trends sweep across from continent to continent in the flash of an eye, it has become important to stay globally aware while being locally grounded too. Desserts now are everywhere, global trends and local trends overlap, making everything one sweet ride.

Keeping a firm view on the vast number of Indians who do not consume eggs, ever or periodically, due to religious constraints, Puratos’ Egg Free cakes are the easy option for creating mouthwatering delicacies at the drop of a hat.

With the upcoming summer vacations, it is indeed a great time to be expanding your offerings to meet the demand that harried mothers everywhere face. The option of keeping their kids fed with tasty treats on demand.

Celebrating with the Red Velvet

One US favourite that has become much in demand and has taken the country by storm is the Red Velvet cake. While the origins are shrouded in debate, regardless of whether it was New York’s Waldorf Astoria that came up with the cake or the slaves celebrated their freedom after the signature of the Emancipation Proclamation in 1853 by President A. Lincoln, by eating all sorts of red coloured delicacies, it is one dramatic cake.

Red Velvet cakes are consumed as desserts or as snack in whoopie pies, cupcakes, cake pops at any time during the day at all times of the year. It’s also a special favourite to be served at weddings, for its beautiful red colour. When served with a liberal dose of frosting, the Red Velvet with its delicate taste is a winner all the way to the bank.

Puratos’ Satin Red Velvet Egg Free is created to sparkle in all its red avatar. Its delicate flavour notes that merge the robustness of chocolate with the sheer joy of butter in a delectable offering. The Satin Red Velvet Egg Free comes with the perfect mouthfeel and a long lasting freshness makes it a sure-fire crowd pleaser. The Satin defines the wonderful buttery richness that this premix is famous for. Take for example the recently launched Tegral Satin Pistachio Velvet Egg Free, its Persian roots make it a uniquely flavourful dessert. But this also adds a different dimension to the cakes that it produces in terms of taste and flavour. With its extended shelf life and ease of use, creating wonderfully yummy cakes is just a matter of pairing it correctly.

Puratos’ Tegral Satin Orange Velvet Egg Free is yet another example of bringing crisp global flavours to the Indian bakers’ door step. Taking into account the craze that is currently raging across the US, the taste of real California oranges, making a citrusy burst of flavour in every bite. Puratos Satin Crème Cake, Tegral Satin Moist Cake Dark, in both egg and egg free version, is ideally suited for internationally famous treats, leading to number of variations. They can be adapted to make treats from muffins to cookies to cakes, that are different, yet yummy.

This renewed focus of Puratos at bringing international desserts to the Indian market underlines the company’s commitment to both its customers and to the final consumers who demand freshness while keeping up with international trends.

It is the ultimate glocal approach, and the ultimate Puratos approach!